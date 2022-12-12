Dr. Todd Lasner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Lasner, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Lasner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurg LLC4302 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2950
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can say a lot of good things about Dr Lasner. It has been a privilege and an honor to meet such a professional and above all, honest doctor. Through the years that I have been seeing him, I am convinced that he is the right doctor for patients in need of a neurologist. In my opinion he is the best neurosurgeon in all of Florida, if not in the entire nation.
About Dr. Todd Lasner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasner speaks Chinese and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.