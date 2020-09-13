Overview

Dr. Todd Lansford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Lansford works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.