Dr. Todd Lanman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery450 N Roxbury Dr Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 385-7766Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Honest straightforward and can do the job.
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UCLA
- UCLA Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Colorado University UCHSC
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lanman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanman.
