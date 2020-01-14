Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Todd A. Kupfermann, MD ENT5800 Colonial Dr Ste 105, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-4890
South Florida Ent Associates Inc3126 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 785-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I have ever seen. He spends quality time with his patients, is friendly, very knowledgeable, diagnoses my allergy problems when 5 other doctors didn't even notice my problem was ALLERGIES. My primary kept sending me to specialists who found nothing wrong but gave me antibiotics & steroids to help with the ear/sinus aches, which actually did not help as the infections came back within 3 wks... Dr. Kupferman cleared up my swollen sinuses and my allergies are subsiding,
About Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356371041
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hofstra University
- Otolaryngology
