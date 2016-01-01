Dr. Kreitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Kreitzer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Kreitzer, DO is a dermatologist in S Charleston, WV. He currently practices at South Charleston Dermatology and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
South Charleston Dermatology4815 Kanawha Ave Sw, S Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-4567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Todd Kreitzer, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1841406766
Education & Certifications
- MOORE-NORMAN AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL
Admitting Hospitals
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreitzer has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreitzer.
