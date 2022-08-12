Dr. Todd Koppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Koppel, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Koppel, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Garden State Pain Management1033 Clifton Ave Ste 209, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (646) 588-0953
Regenerative Pain & Sports Medicine Center of NY/NJ240 Williamson St Ste 305, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (973) 473-5752
Empire Interventional Pain PC119 W 57th St Ste 717, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 798-2592Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Regenerative Pain & Sports Medicine Center of NY/NJ680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 101, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (646) 462-4937Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Regenerative Pain & Sports Medicine Center of NY/NJ52 Jagger Ln, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (862) 256-7848
New reGeneration Orthopedics of FL2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (973) 473-5752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel great from one injection. Dr. Koppel is very precise with his treatment and very knowledgeable. If you have a condition he is a doctor to see.
About Dr. Todd Koppel, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932109170
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New England Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koppel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koppel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppel speaks Spanish.
314 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppel.
