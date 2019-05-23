Dr. Todd Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Koch, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Koch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Amherst Cosmetic Surgery Center & Le Medi Spa6315 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-1220Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Koch for 20 yrs. He is very experienced and I I trust him.
About Dr. Todd Koch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Oh
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
