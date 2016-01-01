Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD is a dermatologist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. Dr. Kobayashi completed a residency at Saushec, Lackland Afb, Tx. He currently practices at WILFORD HALL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kobayashi is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Wilford Hall Medical Center2200 Bergquist Dr Ste 1, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Directions (210) 292-5097
Ccom Centura Ctr1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871582023
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Saushec, Lackland Afb, Tx
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- US Air Force Academy
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Penrose Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobayashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobayashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobayashi has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobayashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobayashi.
