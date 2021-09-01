See All Ophthalmologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Todd Klesert, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Klesert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Klesert works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreoretinal Associates
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2021
    I was visiting in Seattle and I had an emergency. I was accepted the same day and everyone in the office was great! Dr. Klesert was very professional, knowledgeable and very pleasant to work with. I felt that I was in safe hands. He knew that I was just his temporary patient and yet he encouraged me to call after hours if the condition worsen, he treated me like I was his patient for many years to come. I would recommend him and his office to anyone looking for eye care.
    Ela — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Todd Klesert, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1386706174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    USC
    Residency
    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Mich St U
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Klesert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klesert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klesert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klesert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klesert works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Klesert’s profile.

    Dr. Klesert has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klesert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klesert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klesert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klesert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klesert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

