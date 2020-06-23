Dr. Todd Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kirk, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Todd S. Kirk Mdsc13303 S Ridgeland Ave Unit B, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 857-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor is always willing to listen to your concerns. He takes time with each patient never rushes out of the room. Excellent care provided
About Dr. Todd Kirk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.