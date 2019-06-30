See All Otolaryngologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Kingdom works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045
  2. 2
    12631 E 17th Ave Ste B205, Aurora, CO 80045
  3. 3
    Uchealth Cherry Creek North Surgery Center
    100 Cook St Ste 500, Denver, CO 80206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jun 30, 2019
    To be honest I was a bit cautious going in to Dr. Kingdom after reading his reviews online, but I had a really great experience with Dr. Kingdom and his wonderful PA Dr. Grey. After pre-ops visits, an operation, and three post-op visits, I did not find any of the negative things I read online to be true. I felt like he listened attentively, was kind and caring, had a great bedside manner, and furthermore like he was the first doctor I went to that actually wanted to look at my problem with an investigative mind wanting to figure out what was causing it. I am very grateful to no longer have a watering eye and clear sinuses, and would trust any one of my family members with Dr Kingdom and his staff.
    Karen D in Denver, CO — Jun 30, 2019
    About Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1376636720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kingdom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kingdom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kingdom has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingdom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingdom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingdom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

