Dr. Kerwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Kerwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Kerwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kerwin works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerwin?
I have a non-typical aortic valve problem. I hadn’t treated in 9-10 years. I researched Dr. Kerwin & made an appointment. He was genuinely interested in my history & condition. He ordered tests and fully explained the results. He referred me to the surgical group for TAVR evaluation. He insisted that the surgeon see me again after i was not a TAVR candidate. I feel he really cares about me & I am now considering SAVR.
About Dr. Todd Kerwin, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1457347999
Education & Certifications
- Rush Pres St Lukes Med Ctr
- Case West Res U Affil Hosps
- Case Wes Res U Hosps
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerwin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.