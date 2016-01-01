Dr. Todd Kelman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kelman, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Kelman, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kelman works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation PC4190 City Ave Ste 503, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 871-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelman?
About Dr. Todd Kelman, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710092192
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelman works at
Dr. Kelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.