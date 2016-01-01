Dr. Todd Kellogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kellogg, MD
Dr. Todd Kellogg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-2515
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kellogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellogg has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellogg speaks French.
