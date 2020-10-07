Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Periodontology3600 Olentangy River Rd Ste 500, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 929-2457
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins is more than the best Gyn. I've seen; he is better than my GP. He has me do colonoscopies and bone density scans - both revealed issues. He always asks about my total health, listens and offers thoughtful opinions. He checks that I'm being responsible. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Sc
- Bapt Hlth Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
