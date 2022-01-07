See All Urologists in Columbus, GA
Urology
Overview

Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.

They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1538 13th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 (706) 323-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Stones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr Jarrell is knowledgeable and personal, he listens and advises honestly. His surgeries are handled with expertise and humor! Our concerns are with staff, not following through and giving out advise that in the past has been wrong. Very busy phones make for mistakes.
    — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215042510
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarrell has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

