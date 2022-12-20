Overview

Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at Mid-Florida Ortho in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.