Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid Florida Ortho1020 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 317-5149Wednesday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Brevard Pain Management1832 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 633-9950
-
3
Jaffe Addiction Recovery and Pain Management Services8095 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 757-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
I had been with Dr Jaffe when he was in Melbourne,fl. He and his staff were excellent and I was very sorry to see him Move. I would highly recommend he and his staff.
About Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1629049275
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- Bowman Gray School Med Afl Hs
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.