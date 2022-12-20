See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Pain Medicine
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Jaffe works at Mid-Florida Ortho in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Florida Ortho
    1020 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 317-5149
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Brevard Pain Management
    1832 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 633-9950
    Jaffe Addiction Recovery and Pain Management Services
    8095 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 757-0577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2022
    I had been with Dr Jaffe when he was in Melbourne,fl. He and his staff were excellent and I was very sorry to see him Move. I would highly recommend he and his staff.
    John Dimino — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629049275
    Education & Certifications

    • Bowman Gray
    • Bowman Gray School Med Afl Hs
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • University of Miami
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

