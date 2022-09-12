Dr. Todd Jackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Jackman, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Jackman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with United Hospital.
Locations
Centennial Lakes Medical Center- Midwest Spine & Brain Institute7373 France Ave S Ste 408, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (651) 430-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Paul Doctor's Professional Building280 Smith Ave N Ste 600, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 430-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Spine & Brain Institute1950 Curve Crest Blvd W Ste 100, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 430-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Spine & Brain Institute1835 County Road C W Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Directions (651) 430-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Injuries plus degeneration on cervical and lumbar spine caused severe pain and interfered with normal movement/function. Dr Jackman’s recommendations for quite conservative surgeries and subsequent physical therapy resulted in recovery of close to normal movement and sensations in extremities. I can independently function and enjoy my life, work productively, sleep reasonably well and do so without requiring medication. It took time and consistent effort with recommended PT to recover. Well worth the process and effort. (Thank you Dr J!)
About Dr. Todd Jackman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
