Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Hrabak works at Sunrise Medical Center, Glendale, AZ in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunrise Medical Center, Glendale, AZ
    5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G780, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 314-4220
    Sunrise Medical Management
    18731 N Reems Rd Ste F680, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 975-0592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaemia Due to Pyrimidine 5' Nucleotidase Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Eruptions Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Familial Cold Urticaria Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 04, 2022
    I recently went to Dr. Hrabak with uncontrolled coughing, choking and wheezing. He listened to my lungs which were very spongy. He ordered breathing treatment at his office along with blood labs and CT scan. I left his office with two inhaler prescriptions and antibiotics. Within two weeks all symptoms were corrected. Dr. Hrabak wasn’t going to let me leave appointment til he had a plan. To maintain confidentiality the CT scan unlocked part of the problem. I continue to see him as we short problem out and did allergy testing yesterday looking for more answers. In summary this is a physician who deeply cares about his patients.
    Mitch U — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801821152
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center-Allergy and Immunology
    Residency
    • USAF Keesler Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrabak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hrabak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrabak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hrabak has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrabak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrabak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrabak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrabak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrabak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

