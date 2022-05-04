Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrabak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Hrabak works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Medical Center, Glendale, AZ
5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G780, Glendale, AZ 85306
(602) 314-4220
-
2
Sunrise Medical Management
18731 N Reems Rd Ste F680, Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 975-0592
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hrabak?
I recently went to Dr. Hrabak with uncontrolled coughing, choking and wheezing. He listened to my lungs which were very spongy. He ordered breathing treatment at his office along with blood labs and CT scan. I left his office with two inhaler prescriptions and antibiotics. Within two weeks all symptoms were corrected. Dr. Hrabak wasn’t going to let me leave appointment til he had a plan. To maintain confidentiality the CT scan unlocked part of the problem. I continue to see him as we short problem out and did allergy testing yesterday looking for more answers. In summary this is a physician who deeply cares about his patients.
About Dr. Todd Hrabak, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801821152
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center-Allergy and Immunology
- USAF Keesler Med Ctr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hrabak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hrabak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hrabak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hrabak works at
Dr. Hrabak has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Pollen Allergy and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hrabak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrabak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrabak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrabak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrabak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.