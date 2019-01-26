Overview

Dr. Todd Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Biliary Atresia and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.