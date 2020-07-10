Overview

Dr. Todd Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF UNIVERSITY GREIFSWALD and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Horton works at Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.