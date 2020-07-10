Dr. Todd Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Horton, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF UNIVERSITY GREIFSWALD and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Locations
Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN430 W RAVINE RD, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-3161Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the outcome of my elbow surgery. Dr. Horton was very thorough during my consult and answered all of my questions. He and his PA have an excellent bedside manner. I would absolutely see him in the future and recommend him to others.
About Dr. Todd Horton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF UNIVERSITY GREIFSWALD
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.