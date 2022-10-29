Dr. Todd Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Horn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Horn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, KY.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of lake Cumberland56 Tower Cir, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 677-2913Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital305 Langdon St, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-7441Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family history of colon cancer goes back 40 years so I have had 7 doctors retire in my life. So now Dr. Horn is my 8th doctor. I’m always nervous with a new doctor. Dr. Horn impressed me with his knowledge and his interest in my family history. I recommend him to anyone who is looking for this type of specialist.
About Dr. Todd Horn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093814808
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
