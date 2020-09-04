Dr. Todd Holzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Holzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Holzman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 249 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holzman is a caring, kind and thoughtful doctor who works well with teens in distress. He has a lightness about his demeanor and is a great listene and he uses humor and draws from his many years of life experience to give thoughtful advice and suggestions.
About Dr. Todd Holzman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1467490318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
