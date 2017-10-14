Overview

Dr. Todd Holman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holman works at East Texas Allergy & Asthma in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.