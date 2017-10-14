See All Allergists & Immunologists in Longview, TX
Allergy & Immunology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Holman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Holman works at East Texas Allergy & Asthma in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    East Texas Allergy & Asthma Assoc PA
    1009 N 4th St Ste A, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 757-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2017
    Over the last 20 years my son, husband and I have all gone to Dr. Holman at some point. One for asthma, one for bee string reaction, and me for allergy shots.
    Kilgore — Oct 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Holman, MD
    About Dr. Todd Holman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982607776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holman works at East Texas Allergy & Asthma in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Holman’s profile.

    Dr. Holman has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

