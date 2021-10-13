See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Todd Hochman, MD

Occupational Medicine
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Hochman, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3690 Orange Pl Ste 250, Beachwood, OH 44122 (216) 663-5680

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Hernia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Hernia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Oct 13, 2021
Dr Hochman is an incredible doctor. He is caring and compassionate. He takes time to listen and answer questions, and walks through the BWC process with you. I'd recommend him to anyone.
Jennifer Cunningham — Oct 13, 2021
About Dr. Todd Hochman, MD

  • Occupational Medicine
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063562478
Education & Certifications

  • Oh State University Hospital
  • Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Hochman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hochman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

