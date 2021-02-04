Overview

Dr. Todd Hochenedel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Hochenedel works at Legacy Medical Group-Westside Internal Medicine in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.