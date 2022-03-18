Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Hobgood works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Ent8415 N Pima Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 214-9955Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hobgood?
I received rhinoplasty and a chin augmentation 1 week ago from Dr. Hobgood. If I could give more then 5 stars I would. Throughout this entire process I was treated so kindly by not only Dr. Hobgood but also by his entire staff. He was so informative and answered all of my questions and addressed everything I was nervous about in great detail. I researched this extensively and went to 3 different consults before choosing him because he just made me feel so comfortable throughout the entire process. I am one week post opp and so far extremely happy with my results even with my swollen face. I know Dr. Hobgood is extremally busy and is likely spread very thin so the fact that he took the time to call me the day before surgery and the day after and continued to follow up throughout the week I felt was above and beyond. So a big thank you to him and his team for the outstanding service and kindness they provided.
About Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1659367274
Education & Certifications
- Perkins Meridian Plastic Surgery Center
- The Ohio State University
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobgood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobgood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobgood works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobgood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.