Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitchcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Hitchcock works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3310
-
2
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
-
3
Scripps Healthexpress Jefferson2205 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hitchcock?
He was referred to us by a friend. My husband had just experienced a heart attack and two stent procedures. We had a typewritten list of 29 questions to ask. He took the list and answered every one of them in detail. We love him.
About Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013995299
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Chief Resident, Scripps Clinic
- Scripps Clin Green Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hitchcock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitchcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hitchcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hitchcock works at
Dr. Hitchcock has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hitchcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitchcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchcock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitchcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitchcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.