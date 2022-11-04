Overview

Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hitchcock works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.