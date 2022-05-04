See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Neurotology
4 (30)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Hillman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Hillman works at Pittsburgh Ear Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Ear Associates PC
    420 E North Ave Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-6690
  2. 2
    Pittsburgh Ear LLC
    6041 Wallace Road Ext Ste 110, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 321-2480
  3. 3
    200 James Pl Ste 406, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 321-2480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma

Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Osteosarcoma
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    May 04, 2022
    Trustworthy. Very knowledgeable. Pleasant, Treats all patients with care, so you may have to wait, but when your turn comes you will appreciate this.
    Bob K — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Hillman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063592673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
