Dr. Todd Hess, MD
Dr. Todd Hess, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Allina Medical Clinic United Medical Specialties St Paul255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-7572
Midwest Spine and Brain Institute280 Smith Ave N Ste 600, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Hess is a compassionate provider who cares for his patients
About Dr. Todd Hess, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
