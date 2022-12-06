See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Todd Haruki, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Haruki, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Haruki works at Pacific Maxillofacial Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Honolulu
    1060 Young St Ste 312, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-8455
  2. 2
    Pacific Maxillofacial Center
    94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd Ste B204, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 676-9560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Disorders
Dental Implant
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Treatment frequency



Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Haruki and his office team provided EXCELLENT care and made getting a wisdom tooth extracted waaaay better than expected! MAHALO for all that you folks do for your patients!
    Grateful for your care — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Haruki, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801924659
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
