Dr. Todd Haruki, MD
Dr. Todd Haruki, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Honolulu1060 Young St Ste 312, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 585-8455
Pacific Maxillofacial Center94-1221 Ka Uka Blvd Ste B204, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 676-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Dr. Haruki and his office team provided EXCELLENT care and made getting a wisdom tooth extracted waaaay better than expected! MAHALO for all that you folks do for your patients!
About Dr. Todd Haruki, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University of California At Los Angeles / School of Dentistry|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
