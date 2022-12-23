Overview

Dr. Todd Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Harris works at Todd S. Harris, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.