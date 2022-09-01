Dr. Todd Hagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hagle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Hagle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN.
Dr. Hagle works at
Locations
-
1
Apac PC11456 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 488-0154
-
2
Valparaiso Office2202 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 488-0154
-
3
St. Charles Office2210 Dean St Ste K, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 584-4728
-
4
Weiss Office4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5205
-
5
APAC Center Pain Management9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
6
Ingalls Office6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
7
Corporate Office- Dyer425 Joliet St Ste 400, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-3819
-
8
Wellness and Integrative Neurology10215 W Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 483-7007
-
9
Thorek Office850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 728-4296
-
10
Advanced Pain Anesthesia Consultants Lincoln Squa5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 728-4296
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagle?
He was very friendly and helpful. He has helped me address problems which others had ignored
About Dr. Todd Hagle, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1609929462
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagle works at
Dr. Hagle has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hagle speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.