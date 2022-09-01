See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Crown Point, IN
Dr. Todd Hagle, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Todd Hagle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. 

Dr. Hagle works at APAC in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN, Saint Charles, IL, Chicago, IL, Evergreen Park, IL, Tinley Park, IL, Dyer, IN and Westchester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Apac PC
    11456 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 488-0154
    Valparaiso Office
    2202 Laporte Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 488-0154
    St. Charles Office
    2210 Dean St Ste K, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 584-4728
    Weiss Office
    4646 N Marine Dr Ste 8C, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 564-5205
    APAC Center Pain Management
    9760 S Kedzie Ave Ste 8, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
    Ingalls Office
    6701 159th St Ste 100, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
    Corporate Office- Dyer
    425 Joliet St Ste 400, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 865-3819
    Wellness and Integrative Neurology
    10215 W Roosevelt Rd Ste 100, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 483-7007
    Thorek Office
    850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 728-4296
    Advanced Pain Anesthesia Consultants Lincoln Squa
    5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 728-4296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 01, 2022
    He was very friendly and helpful. He has helped me address problems which others had ignored
    Barbara K — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Hagle, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609929462
    Education & Certifications

    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Hagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagle has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

