Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Mesa Arbor Ave.6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife and I have been to Dr. Haddon numerous times, for various ailments and he has always explained the problem and provided a course of treatment to rectify the situation. From everything from my wife's plantar fasciitis, and glass removal, to my own big toe arthritis and foot strain, he has been amazing. My wife no longer has plantar fasciitis pain, thanks to the Tenex Procedure Dr. Haddon performed on her years ago! Can't say enough good things about him!!!
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Haddon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddon has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddon.
