Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Haddon works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.