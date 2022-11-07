See All Podiatrists in Gilbert, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM

Podiatry
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Haddon works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthoArizona - Mesa Arbor Ave.
    6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe Repair
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 07, 2022
    My wife and I have been to Dr. Haddon numerous times, for various ailments and he has always explained the problem and provided a course of treatment to rectify the situation. From everything from my wife's plantar fasciitis, and glass removal, to my own big toe arthritis and foot strain, he has been amazing. My wife no longer has plantar fasciitis pain, thanks to the Tenex Procedure Dr. Haddon performed on her years ago! Can't say enough good things about him!!!
    Joe B. — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM
    About Dr. Todd Haddon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598751026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
