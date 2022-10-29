Dr. Todd Gwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Gwin, MD
Dr. Todd Gwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Todd D. Gwin MD PA1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-5312
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I got a corneal ulcer at the beginning of October and my eye doctor sent me over to Dr. Gwin’s office. My eye was so swollen and inflamed that I could barely open it and I’d lost almost all of my vision in a matter of 5 days. He was very thorough looking at my eye and he took multiple samples for cultures. He took the time to listen to my concerns and answer all of my questions. I have been very pleased at all of my appointments. I highly recommend Dr. Gwin at Piedmont Eye Associates 100%. 5 stars
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwin has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwin.
