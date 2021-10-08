See All Hand Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Todd Guyette, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (126)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Guyette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Guyette works at Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    1810 116th Ave NE Ste D4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 283-5230
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Swedish Medial Center Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr Fl 3, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 283-5230
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 08, 2021
    I was able to book an appointment easily - he has a very helpful, professional staff. This was my second time visiting him in nine years for another broken wrist. Dr. Guyette is kind, thorough and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend him but hope I don't need to visit him again soon!
    — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Guyette, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669579132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Union Memorial Hospital/Curtis National Hand Center
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • Cornell U/NY Hosp&Cornell U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Guyette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guyette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guyette has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guyette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

