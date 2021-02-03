Dr. Todd Goldblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Goldblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Goldblum, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Goldblum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Eye Care and Children's Eye Center of New Mexico303 Mulberry St Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 243-9739Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldblum?
The whole staff was so absolutely AWESOME. they were all so professional. It was very clean and the Dr. Was so very good with my son!! I recommend this place for any and all. Feb. 2, 2021!
About Dr. Todd Goldblum, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982601613
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Lukes MC
- Metro Health Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldblum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldblum works at
Dr. Goldblum has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldblum speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.