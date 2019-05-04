Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Glassman, DO
Overview
Dr. Todd Glassman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Glassman works at
Locations
1
Associates in Family Practice of Broward LLC350 NW 84th Ave Ste 200B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 889-6678
- 2 8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 108, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 797-3887
3
Associatesmd4780 SW 64th Ave Ste 101, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 463-3804
4
Jorge Luna DO4801 S University Dr Ste 110, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 889-6678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, kind doctor. There aren’t many as good as him.
About Dr. Todd Glassman, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336362904
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.