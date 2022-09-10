Dr. Todd Gersten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gersten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Gersten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Gersten, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gersten works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gersten?
Dr. Gersten has been treating me for 18 months. He is conscientious and up-to-date on specialties: hematology and oncology. He is also a kind and patient man. He is generous with his expertise and willing to spend time discussing your case, sharing his knowledge and listening, as well. He has been very responsive to me. Choosing Dr. Gersten was a lucky thing for me. I cannot imagine having anyone who would be better to treat me both medically and personally. I appreciate his expertise and his manner.
About Dr. Todd Gersten, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962408047
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Hematology/Oncology Med Univ Sc Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- Indiana University Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Lafayette College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gersten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gersten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gersten works at
Dr. Gersten has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gersten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gersten speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gersten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gersten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gersten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gersten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.