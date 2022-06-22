Dr. Todd Geis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Geis, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Geis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 350 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 210, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 676-7103
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience some years ago was nothing short of wonderfull. So sorry to find out, when I tried to make an appointment, he can't see me because I have AARP United HealthCare. Every other Specialist I have called for an appointment is happy to see me . I never have a co-pay nor a balance due when the statement comes. That's pretty good insurance. I guess I must find another eye surgeon. ?? Former Patient
About Dr. Todd Geis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093780215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
