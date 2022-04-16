Dr. Todd Galle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Galle, DPM
Dr. Todd Galle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC9900 SW Hall Blvd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2420
Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 510, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 245-2420
Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC9115 SW Oleson Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2420
Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 212, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Directions (503) 245-2420Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Galle is AWESOME! I came in for some pain I was feeling in my left foot. My experience was very thorough. He considered the tendons, bones, muscles, and nerves and helped me rule out possible causes. He also gave me an injection which gave me instant relief. Dr. Galle is very informative and kind. He made the experience as painless as possible. The process was fast and I felt like he really wanted to help my pain. I trusted his advice and would go back if I had any other concerns. I can tell he is extremely knowledgeable and experienced. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else as my doctor. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Todd Galle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Galle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Galle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.