Overview

Dr. Todd Galdes, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Galdes works at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Total Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.