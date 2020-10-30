Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funkhouser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Funkhouser works at
Locations
-
1
Access Allergy - East El Paso11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 751-1152
-
2
Access Allergy - West El Paso211 Bartlett Dr # 108, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 751-1152
-
3
Access Allergy - Northeast El Paso4659 Cohen Ave Unit C, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-1152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funkhouser?
Excellent doctor. Thanks to him I do not need to use an inhaler to be able to breathe.
About Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326015173
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funkhouser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funkhouser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funkhouser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funkhouser works at
Dr. Funkhouser has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funkhouser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funkhouser speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Funkhouser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funkhouser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funkhouser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funkhouser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.