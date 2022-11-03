Overview

Dr. Todd Frush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Frush works at Motor City Orthopedics in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.