Dr. Todd Frush, MD
Dr. Todd Frush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Motor City Orthopedics26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5140Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
DMC Sports Medicine - Farmington Hills28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 539-8630
Southfield22250 Providence Dr Ste 401, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (866) 610-1408
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
He definitely is an awesome doctor ! His staff is perfect , the place is ultra clean and comfortable, the X-rays super easy . I definitely recommend this place !
About Dr. Todd Frush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine Research and Education Foundation
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- General Surgery - Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Michigan State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Frush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frush has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Frush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frush.
