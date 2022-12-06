Overview

Dr. Todd Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at St. Luke's in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.