Dr. Todd Franco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Franco, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Franco works at
Locations
Allegheny General Hospital - Lab1307 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3001 Cool Springs Dr Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 437-3000
Peters Township Office160 Gallery Dr, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-3895
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician
About Dr. Todd Franco, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467642629
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
