Dr. Todd Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Francis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Francis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Francis works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Ear Nose and Throat Associates44555 Woodward Ave Ste 305, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-6104Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Shelby Macomb Medical Mall Office50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 200, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (248) 661-6417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
Due to a spinal cord injury and brain tumor I have had the opportunity to experience many neurosurgeons be it as an on call doctor or my treating physician and without hesitation I can tell you Dr. Todd Francis is so much more than a neurosurgeon. He has an amazing bedside manner. When he enters your room he has a strong, confident yet comforting demeanor, that gives you the knowledge that he will do whatever it takes to protect you, and make you better. When he speaks he chooses his word carefully to assure you are given the exact information you need. However, after he shares his knowledge, he listens intently, and reassures your mind by taking his time to answer every question and explain difficult concepts in understandable ways. He never loses sight that you are a person, most likely scared and overwhelmed. When he interacts with you he treats you like you are his only patient. When you are in need he is there, when you need someone to fight for you he will stand next to you. It i
About Dr. Todd Francis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265607139
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.