Dr. Todd Fowler, MD
Dr. Todd Fowler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Associates-ear Nose Throat1724 Hamill Rd Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 267-6738
Associates In Ear, Nose And Throat1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-6738
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Dr. Fowler was Awesome! He was very thorough and I would Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Fowler, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164468674
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
