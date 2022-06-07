See All Neurosurgeons in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Todd Fountain, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Fountain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Fountain works at EAST MEMPHIS PULMONARY CARE in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett
    2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
  2. 2
    Semmes-Murphey Clinic
    6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jun 07, 2022
    I visited with Dr. Fountain today. We discussed my options and decided I because I am not ready for surgery. Not that I won’t need it in the future but I may need a colleague of his to fix my problems.
    Carolyn Hudgins — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Fountain, MD
    About Dr. Todd Fountain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013995901
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

