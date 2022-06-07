Dr. Todd Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Fountain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Fountain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Fountain works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 522-7700
-
2
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fountain?
I visited with Dr. Fountain today. We discussed my options and decided I because I am not ready for surgery. Not that I won’t need it in the future but I may need a colleague of his to fix my problems.
About Dr. Todd Fountain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013995901
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Mississippi
- Millsaps College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fountain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fountain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fountain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fountain works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.