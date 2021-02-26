Dr. Todd Florin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Florin, MD
Dr. Todd Florin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
South Florida Electrophysiology - Aventura21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 403, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 808-7092
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
My experience was amazing. Everything was explained to me in a manner that I was able to understand. What I like the most with Doctor Florin was that he made me feel comfortable about a procedure I was afraid of. He is knowledgeable, thorough, friendly, and on top of all, funny. His expertise is at the cutting edge of his electrophysiology field. Doctor Florin, I say: Thank you to you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you.
About Dr. Todd Florin, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790741783
- University of Maryland
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- New York University School of Medicine|University of Michigan
Dr. Florin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florin speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Florin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florin.
